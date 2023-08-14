DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Kings took third place out of four teams as they competed in a quad match with Davenport North, Davenport West and Davenport Central on Monday afternoon.
The River Kings shot a team score of 356 over eighteen holes. Leading the way was Brycen Lawrence who shot an 87. Connor Busse shot an 88 while Owen Hugunin shot an 89. Hunter Frahm rounded out their four best scores with a 92.
This was good enough for the River Kings to best Davenport West who finished with a final score of 363.
Davenport Central took second with a total of 328 while the host team, Davenport North, placed first with an eighteen hole round score of 324.
Clinton will compete at North Scott on Wednesday afternoon. They will also host their one and only home meet on Sept. 7 when they host their River Kings invitational.
