CLINTON – Clinton boys basketball coach and activities director Andy Eberhart and the Clinton River Kings basketball team are hosting a free clinic for kids before the holidays come around.
The River King Basketball Clinic will be held this Saturday at Yourd Gymnasium at Clinton High School. The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.
It is free to register with registration taking place at the door Saturday morning.
The clinic is for third graders up to eighth graders.
With any questions or for more information, Coach Andy Eberhart can be contacted via email at andy.eberhart@esdkq.org
