CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings hosted their Boys Gateway Classic on Tuesday evening for their only boys home meet of the season.
The River Kings hosted 11 other schools including Central DeWitt, Northeast, Camanche and Easton Valley.
As a team, Central DeWitt placed third with 88 points, Northeast finished in seventh with 56, Clinton came in eighth right behind Northeast with 49 points, Camanche came in tenth with 36 points and Easton Valley placed 12th with 20 points.
Starting things off with Clinton, the River Kings had a nice day with multiple athletes recording personal bests. The 4x100 team of Terry Liggins, Ian Thomas, Addison Binnie and Bryant Lee took first place with a time of 44.28 seconds.
Later, the 4x200 team of Liggins, Thomas, Merik McDowell and Lee placed second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:33.74.
Finally for Clinton, Ajai Russell had a strong performance in the discus throw, placing second with a throw of 167 feet on the dot. He missed first place by six inches.
For Central DeWitt, Joe Vickers got things started with a first place finish in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 8.5 inches.
Will Ginter showed off the wheels in the 200 meter dash, running a 22.72 to win the event, just edging out Talib Bird of Northeast.
Tristan Rheingans got the Sabers another event win in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 54.81 seconds. Ben Zimmer followed him up with a 4:50.51 first place finish in the 1600 meter run.
The Sabers also had a handful of second and third place finishes.
For Northeast, Talib Bird highlighted the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.02 seconds to place first in the event.
That was their only event win of the day but Jimmy Weispfenning added a third place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.14 seconds. Sawyer Schmidt, Bird, Weispfenning and Carter Jargo ran a 1:37.82 800 sprint medley to take second place.
Highlighting the day for Camanche was Tyson Seeser in the high jump as he placed first with a height of six feet, four inches.
His teammate, Garrett Schultz finished in third in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, seven inches.
Finally, for Easton Valley, senior Charlie Simpson took first in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, three inches to earn the River Hawks their lone event win of the day.
