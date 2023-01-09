The Clinton River Queens had an outstanding showing at the North Scott Invitational on Saturday, crowning four champions. They had a strong showing in their first meet since winter break, ending their day with a 15-5 record.
“I’m very proud of the way we came out and wrestled. We utilized Christmas Break to get in better shape and refocus on what our goals are as a team and a program. Our team is full of tough girls and they showed that today.” Head coach Dylan Schneeberger said.
Below is how the River Queens did.
100- Jaedyn Lemon 2nd Place
110- Emma Krogman 1st Place
120- Callia Logan 2nd Place
125- Juliana Clark 1st Place
130- Camryn Sattler 1st Place
135- Ava Kaup 3rd Place
145- Sophia Costello 2nd Place
190- Arie Russell 1st Place
235- Cambrie McLoyd 3rd Place
Clinton will host their first and only home match of the season when they host Central DeWitt on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
