CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens fell to the Davenport North Lions in a close 2-1 battle on Tuesday evening.
This one was a back and forth defensive battle that saw both goalkeepers make big time stops to keep this one close.
It was a scoreless game until 14:52 to go in the first half when the Lions found the back of the net to take the lead 1-0.
The River Queens pushed back, getting nice looks off of corner kicks late in the half. The Lions somehow made a huge save on a ball that just barely did not cross the line to keep their lead in tact.
However, Ashtyn Dohrn got a penalty kick to go to knot the game with a minute and a half to go in the half. Both sides went into the break tied at one a piece.
Once again the defensive battle continued in the second half with neither side having much luck.
The luck shifted in favor of Davenport North when their long range shot attempt slipped past the River Queen goalkeeper to break the tie with 13:52 left in the game.
Although the River Queens got a few opportunities late, the Lions were able to clear the ball and secure the win, 2-1.
Clinton is now 2-5 on the year and will host Central DeWitt next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
