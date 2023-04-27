CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens battled with the North Scott Lancers in a close one on Thursday afternoon.
Clinton's Anna Current started the River Queens off on the right foot, winning her singles match 7-5 and 6-4. Sescie Haan backed her up with a dominant 6-1 and 6-0 sweep. Maddie Rowden picked up a win 6-4 and 6-3.
North Scott bounced back with Kaci Johnson defeating Clinton's Kairi Cox 6-2 and 6-1. Rianna Jackson defeated Clinton's Lou Gonzales 4-6, 6-4 and then 10-8 before the Lancers Madison Wilshusen defeated Clinton's Katie Atkinson 6-2 and 6-3.
In doubles play Current and Haan picked up a 6-1 and 6-2 victory to give the River Queens a 4-3 advantage. However, Cox and Gozales were defeated 6-4 and 6-0 to knot things up. In the final doubles match of the day, Rowden and Atkinson were defeated 6-0 and 7-5 to give North Scott the 5-4 win.
