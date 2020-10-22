CLINTON – The Clinton volleyball team has gotten used to coming into the postseason as underdogs the last few seasons. Thursday night, though, they found themselves on the wrong end of an upset.
“It’s a different position, I think,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “We earned that bye, we earned the first round home match, we just didn’t earn the win tonight. You have to earn every point, earn everything on the court and off the court, nothing is guaranteed.”
The No. 11 ranked River Queens bowed out of the Class 4A postseason after just one game, falling 3-0 to a troublesome Wahlert Catholic team on their home court. Not only were the Golden Eagles an unranked contender, but it was a team the River Queens had taken down at tournaments already this season.
Wahlert took all three sets by scores of 25-21, 29-27, 25-21.
“Wahlert attacked really well and really efficiently,” Cewe said. “It just felt like they were always on offense and we were always on our heels playing defense. I give credit to our defense – they’ve been great all year long – but there’s only so much you can do before you have to start putting balls away.”
It was never a one-sided contest. The Queen felt like they were in the game right up to the very last point.
Trailing 22-19 in the third set and on the brink of postseason elimination, Cewe called his final timeout of the game. They came out and put away a couple of points, but couldn’t muster the energy to close the gap.
The River Queens struggled mostly with themselves on Thursday, committing more hitting and serving errors than they did through much of their 17-12 regular season.
Clinton also took a while to get started off the cuff in each set. The Golden Eagles went on a 5-1 run to start Set 1 before a big kill from Makayla Howard landed down the line. After that, Kailyn Graves put one away and Makenzie Cooley got a block but the Queens always seemed to be looking for a catalyst to get their momentum going.
“We started off slow and really rebounded, playing some of the best volleyball of the night,” Cewe said. “It feels like we hit a wall at about 15-15 and we were hesitant. We just didn’t play the way we’re used to playing.”
And Wahlert responded with a steady stream of attack. The Golden Eagles put together a scrappy game, digging up most of what Clinton threw over and then sending it back with some force.
Meanwhile, the Queens’ normally speedy defense seemed a step slow. They struggled to pick up the awkward tips off the block and found many attack attempts soaring right back over their hands.
“We warned them, they’re going to hit off our hands a lot,” Cewe said. “They hit a lot of hands. We’re not a strong blocking team by any means, we just needed to find a way to keep that ball from using us.
“They put up a big block, too. They brought a lot of energy, brought a lot of fire.”
The Queens also never found that power to close out the game. They had leads in each Set, including game point in Set 2, which they ended up losing 29-27.
“Volleyball is all about consistency,” Cewe said. “We’ve been a pretty consistent best-of-three team, finding ways to beat ranked teams. Tonight, we struggled to find ways to win a set. We had opportunities in all three sets, we just didn’t capitalize unfortunately.”
The River Queens end their 2020 season 17-13. They say goodbye to a large group of seniors: Elle Davis, Rylie Mussman, Makenzie Cooley, Lexy Lemke, Lakin Houzenga, Michelle Powell and Madi Gray.
“Probably one of the best defensive groups I’ve had,” Cewe said. “And they all get along so well. It showed throughout this season. Their mark, their legacy, will definitely be missed next year and hard to replace.”
