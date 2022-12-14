Clinton vs Assumption

Clinton junior Alex Tucker gets blocked by Ava Schubert of Assumption during the River Queens 45-23 loss on Tuesday night. 

 Eric Schweizer

CLINTON - The River Queens struggled to put up points in the first half against Assumption on Tuesday night and could not make up the deficit, falling to the Knights, 45-23.

Assumption opened up the first quarter with a three pointer to give them an early lead. River Queen junior Kanijah Angel hit a three pointer to pull within two points, 5-3. 

The Knights scored six more points to close out the quarter on top, 11-3. 

Veronica Ramirez hit a free throw to score the first points of the second quarter for the River Queens to make it a 13-4 game. Clinton called a timeout to try and clean up the offense as they trailed 18-4. 

Angel made a tough floater to add to her total on the night and make it a 20-6 game. However, the offense would continue to struggle from there on out and they trailed 22-6 at halftime. 

The offense started to wake up a little bit in the third quarter with both Ramirez and Emma Riessen beginning to heat up. Ramirez hit two free throws before Riessen made a three and a put back layup to make it a 30-13 game. 

Ramirez got an and one to fall, hitting the free throw but the River Queens still trailed the Knights heading into the fourth quarter, 39-16. 

Quinn Nielsen made a basket and took hard contact to draw an and one, hitting the free throw to make it a 20 point game, 39-19. 

The River Queens could not brew a come back and they fell to the Knights, 45-23. Riessen led the team in scoring with eight points while Ramirez was right behind her with six. 

Clinton is now 2-5 on the year and will be back on the court on Friday night at Davenport North. 

Tags

Trending Video