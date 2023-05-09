CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens hosted the Muscatine Muskies for their Senior Night on Tuesday evening.
The River Queens recognized seniors Norah Balk, Avery Dohrn, Ashtyn Dohrn, Veronica Ramirez, Sidney Pawski and Paige Zaehringer.
Through the first seven minutes of the game, neither team had much luck finding the back of the net. However, once the Muskies scored a goal with 32:29 to go, they added three more over the next ten minutes to take a 4-0 lead early in the game.
The Muskies then added another goal with 11:40 to go in the half to take a 5-0 lead into the break.
Out of the half the Muskies picked up where they left off, scoring five more goals to end the game via the mercy rule in a 10-0 win.
The River Queens are now 2-8 on the year and will head to Northeast on Thursday evening to take on the Rebels in a local matchup.
