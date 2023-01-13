CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens made history on Thursday night as they hosted the Central DeWitt Sabers for their first home girls wrestling meet.
The River Queens showed heart as they hosted a tough Sabers team but Central DeWitt picked up the team win 54-24. Both sides fought hard.
"It was electric. I told the girls that if you come out and get after it the crowd will get into it. Luckily we did. I couldn't have asked for a better environment for their first experience. Now if we can continue to keep building this, that's the goal," Clinton head coach DJ Schneeberger said.
The crowd was into it as well, adding some juice to the wrestlers and making it a competitive environment.
"We tried to promote this as much as we could and I'm just so glad that people showed up because these girls have been working so hard. Now we just gotta build on it and keep it coming," Schneeberger said.
Picking up wins for the River Queens were Jaedyn Lemon (win by forfeit), AKemah McClendon (win by fall), Callia Logan (win by fall) and Arie Russell (win by fall).
The River Queens also had a few tough battles that did not go their way, including one from Camryn Sattler that went back and forth till DeWitt's Caitlin Proctor pinned her late in the match.
"I think they came out and pushed the pace in the matches we knew we had to. The aggression was there but I could tell in some of those matches that the moment was getting to them. Overall I think we responded well. We got in positions that we worked on and that's what we wanted. We capitalized on some of them and we're happy," Schneeberger said.
This was the River Queens lone home match but will be back on the mat next Saturday at Louisa-Muscatine for a varsity tournament.
"Now we just gotta go back and get right back to work. We gotta go back and work on the things that we continue to get caught in. Two weeks and we're in regionals so there's not a lot of time to pout," Schneeberger said.
