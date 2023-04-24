CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens hosted their Tennis Doubles Invitational on Saturday morning.
The River Queens hosted eight other schools including Camanche and Central DeWitt. As a team, Clinton took fifth with six total points. Central DeWitt tied for third with seven points and Camanche finished with one point.
In the doubles one bracket, Clinton's Anna Current and Sescie Haan picked up a win in the first round, defeating Davenport North's Katie Kieu and Jayde Jorgensen. However, Current and Haan did lose their next two matches to finish in fourth place.
Brooke Bloom and Lexy Cooper of Central DeWitt lost their first round match but defeated Camanche's Elli Davison and Makailla Hughes in their second matchup to earn a point.
In the second doubles bracket, Clinton's Kairi Cox and Luisana Gonzalez were defeated by Hannah Dorsey and Grace Evers of Camanche. Dorsey and Evers lost their first match but bounced back against Clinton for their lone point of the day.
Central DeWitt's Isabelle Pierce and Paige Owens picked up a first round win before losing in round two. They then bounced back to win the third place match with an 8-3 win over Bettendorf's Allison Halligan and Piper Fredricksen.
In the third and final doubles bracket of the day, Clinton's Maddie Rowden and Katie Atkinson were able to work their way into the championship match with wis over Camanche and DeWitt. However, the River Queens came up short in the championship round against Columbia.
Saydie Roling and Brooke Kent bounced back after their semifinal loss to Clinton, winning the third place match to earn three more points.
Clinton and Central DeWitt will play head to head on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in DeWitt.
