DES MOINES - Clinton, Camanche and Northeast all had teams competing in the 4x100 meter relays on Saturday afternoon at the Drake Relays.
Clinton's Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel poured their hearts out for a time of 49.89 seconds to come up just short of making the finals as they finished in 10th place in the girls 4x100 meter relay.
Jayden Cravatta, Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman and Grace Sanderson placed 35th with a time of 51.22 seconds.
Finally for the girls race, Northeast's Jasalyn Jensen, Paige Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler ran a 52.77 to place 87th in the race.
In the boys 4x100, Northeast led the way for local teams with Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning and Grant Gray running a 44.48 to place 49th on the day.
Camanche's Mark Sanders, Tyson Seeser, Josh Wiersema and Ethan Schultz finished in 62nd with a time of 44.75 seconds.
Finally, the Clinton River Kings came in 73rd place with Terry Liggins, Ian Thomas, Addison Binnie and Bryant Lee running a time of 45.08 seconds.
It was a very successful weekend for all the local athletes that attended the Drake Relays.
