DEWITT - The Clinton River Queens competed at the Pam Duncan Relays in DeWitt on Monday evening.
Central DeWitt hosted the River Queens and six other schools in their annual Pam Duncan Relays. The River Queens came in third place with 99 total points while the Sabers placed sixth with 50.
For Clinton, Kanijah Angel started things off with a 12.93 100 meter dash to take first place. Kayla Krogmann, MaKayla Howard, Callia Logan and Carryn Sattler took first in the 1600 meter relay with a tie of 4:31.
Sescie Haan took first in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.61.
Krogmann, Hannah Malli, Quinn Nielsen and Carryn Sattler placed second in the 800 meter sprint medley with a time of 1:56.
Carryn Sattler later took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.87 seconds. Her sister, Camryn Sattler, took home first place in the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:02.60. Camryn also placed second in the 3000 meter run with a time of 10:46.55.
Nielsen, Malli, Howard and Angel took second in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.48 seconds.
Carryn Sattler, Sescie Haan, Claire Unke and MaLaya Irons later came in second with a time of 4:24.52.
For the Sabers, Soren Maricle took first place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.87 seconds. Mariasia Hardy took second in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
