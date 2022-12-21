CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens got off to a strong start on Tuesday night, leading the Davenport Central Blue Devils 11-3 after one quarter of play. However, things quickly shifted as the Blue Devils battled back to secure the win, 65-44.
Alex Tucker, Natalie Davenport and Carryn Sattler all got the River Queens off to a good start, giving Clinton an 11-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
After a good first quarter, things quickly took a turn in the direction of the Blue Devils. Davenport Central took their deficit of ten and quickly flipped the script to give themselves the lead, 12-11.
Several missed shots were hampering the River Queens and the Blue Devils were making them pay for it.
Kanijah Angel hit a three for the River Queens to stop their drought and make it a 19-15 game. Emma Riessen answered the Blue Devils with a fade away jumper but the River Queens still trailed 24-17 heading into halftime.
The third quarter was an even half for both sides but the Blue Devils still held a 39-29 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Scoring was abundant in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils as they dropped 26 points to put the game away, 54-44.
Riessen led the River Queens with 13 points and Angel had 11.
The River Queens have a bit of a break before heading to Bettendorf on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
