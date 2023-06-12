CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens picked up their first two wins on Saturday afternoon, defeating Camanche 10-0 and Bellevue 5-4 in come from behind fashion.
They looked to keep the winning coming on Monday evening as they hosted the Muscatine Muskies for Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Things did not go their way in game one as they gave up 13 runs in the first inning alone to find themselves in a huge hole. Avery Dohrn hit a solo home run in the second inning to notch the River Queens lone run onto the scoreboard. They ended game one falling 16-1.
In game two it was more of the same although the River Queens kept Muscatine quiet in the first inning. However, the Muskies bounced back, scoring eight runs in the second inning and seven runs in the third inning to take a commanding 15 run lead.
Freshman Carryn Sattler was able double and eventually score for the River Queens to earn their lone run of game two. The game ended 15-1.
For Muscatine they are now 17-1 on the year while Clinton is now 2-14.
The River Queens will be back at home on Wednesday evening when they host Dubuque Senior at 6:30 p.m.
