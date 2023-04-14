CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens took care of business against the Muscatine Muskies on Thursday afternoon, sweeping their way to a 9-0 victory.
Clinton's number one, Anna Current, got the River Queens off to a nice start, winning 6-0 in both sets for their first point. Sescie Haan followed suit with a two set victory, winning 6-0 and 6-1.
Freshman Maddie Rowden slid up to the third spot with Kairi Cox nursing an injury. Rowden was able to once again step up for Clinton, winning 6-0 and 6-2.
Lou Gonzalez and Katie Atkinson each picked up 6-0 sweeps to give the River Queens enough points to win the day. Nora Brown capped off the singles matches with wins, 6-2 and 6-4.
The River Queens then cruised to doubles victories, winning 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1.
Clinton is now 5-2 on the year and will host Davenport Central on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
