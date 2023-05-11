GOOSE LAKE - The Clinton River Queens battled the Northeast Rebels in a local clash on Thursday evening as Clinton got the 3-2 win in overtime. 

Shayna Nettles started off the game with a goal for the River Queens to give them an early lead. Her teammate, Avery Dohrn then added another goal to make it a 2-0 game heading into halftime. 

Out of the break, the Rebels responded with Callie Leu scoring the first goal to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. 

Cenady Soenksen then tied the game at two a piece to send this one to overtime. 

In overtime, Nettles scored her second goal of the day to earn the River Queens the 3-2 win over Northeast.

The River Queens are now 3-8 on the year and will take on North Scott in the regular season finale on Tuesday evening. 

The Rebels end their year 4-11 and will take on Wapello in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night. 

It was also senior night for Northeast as they recognized seniors Alaina Boyer-Kane, Callie Leu, Brooke Bredekamp, Cenady Soenksen, Emily Johnson, Gianna Colosimo, Kiely DeBo, Zoey Foster, Peighton Dolan and Shannon Kenneavy. 

