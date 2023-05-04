DAVENPORT - The Clinton River Queens took home fourth place at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships hosted by Davenport Assumption on Thursday evening.
The River Queens totaled 81 points to finish in fourth place among 10 schools in the MAC. Central DeWitt finished in sixth with 35.5 total points.
The night started off with Clinton's Kayla Krogmann, Hannah Malli, Quinn Nielsen and Carryn Sattler running a 1:53.74 800 meter sprint medley to place second in the event. Camryn Sattler then took second in the 3000 meter run with a time of 10:38.38.
Kanijah Angel continued to have success in the 4x100 as she also took second place with a time of 12.51 seconds. The River Queens then took second in the 4000 meter distance medley with Krogmann, MaKayla Howard, Carryn Sattler and Camryn Sattler running a 4:27.71.
Nielsen, Malli, Krogmann and Angel also took second place in the 4x200 to gain the River Queens eight more points on the day. That same relay then took second in the 4x100 with a time of 49.75 seconds. They were beat out by .04 tenths of a second.
For the Sabers, Soren Maricle took home the lone two event wins. She started out with a win in the high jump as she cleared five feet, four inches. Maricle then took first in the 100 meter hurdles to break her PR and set the school record even further with a time of 15.40 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.