FILE - Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. Shailene Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Rodgers. The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, saying they got engaged “a while ago.” The 37-year-old Rodgers mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn’t say her name. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)