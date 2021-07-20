In this Jan. 24, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.