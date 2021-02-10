CLINTON — The 40th Anniversary Clinton Community College B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile run was held in a hybrid format Feb. 6, 2021.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of on-site runners and the polar vortex delivering brutally cold wind chill, runners and walkers completed the flat and fast route through the historic neighborhoods of Clinton.
Tyler Sullivan of North Liberty, Iowa won the CCC B-rrry Scurry in the male division with a time of 24:40. The 2021 win is Sullivan’s sixth. Bryan Glass of Springfield, IL holds the record of 20:15. Winner of the female division was Morgan Meseke of Bettendorf, Iowa in a time of 26:50. Jessica Langford of Rockford, IL holds the B-rrry Scurry record of 23:21.
The year has proven to be a challenge in many ways including how to host an event with social distancing and mask requirements. The B-rrry Scurry committee starts planning in July, with final details in place on the first Saturday of February.
“The planning for the 40th Anniversary B-rrry Scurry has been fluid and flexible," race director Ann Eisenman said. "Our committee has worked together to offer a run for participants amidst the pandemic. Thanks to the efforts of Clinton Community College, our race committee, the dozens of volunteers, the City of Clinton, and the Clinton Police Department, we were able to offer this hybrid event. Runners from Delaware, Florida, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa ran their own four-mile route, all to benefit Clinton Community College students through our B-rrry Scurry Scholarships.”
Since the first race in 1981, 162 students have received B-rrry Scurry Scholarships.
The B-rrry Scurry record for coldest temperature was set in 1996, when the mercury dipped to 15 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, with wind chill at 55 degrees below zero.
The B-rrry Scurry also hosts a B-rrry Challenge to all businesses and organizations. The winners are determined by the number of people the respective organization has entered in the race. Winner of the Large Group (over 150 members) award was ADM. In the Small Group Challenge (less than 150 members), the winner was the Riverfront Running Gang.
The Annual Mississippi River Challenge offers participants of three Clinton races – the CCC B-rrry Scurry Four-Mile Run, the Pam Pray Memorial Four-Mile Run, and one of the three Clinton Half Marathon Races - the beautiful Mississippi River Challenge medal, a large commemorative medal sponsored by Hy-Vee and Howes & Jefferies Realtors.
There is no fee to participate, however only the runners and walkers that complete all three races will earn the medal. This is a great incentive for people to demonstrate their commitment to improved health. All three races will benefit from this partnership.
“Thanks to Hy-Vee and Howes & Jefferies Realtors for their commitment to the three races making up the Mississippi River Challenge. Clinton has a great reputation as a strong running community,” Eisenman said.
Results for the B-rrry Scurry are available online at www.eicc.edu/brrry and https://www.athlinks.com/event/5513/results/Event/958907/Results.
