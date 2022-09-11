CLINTON - It was a cold and rainy Sunday morning but that did not stop runners and walkers from competing in the annual Clinton Half Marathon.
Runners were able to compete in three different events. The 5K, 10K and of course the half marathon.
They began the race at 7:30, where it rained pretty hard for the first hour or so of the race.
Brad Theyerl crossed the finish line first in the 5K with a time of 17:45. Tate Ruden came in second place with a 21:32 and Jonah Sommerfeld came in third with a 22:38.
For the women's 5K, Natalie Krogman placed first with a 24:41. Megan Edens was right behind her with a 24:54 and Maggie Kenney was in third with a time of 25:21.
In the 10K Evan Tuisl crossed the finish line first with a stellar 37:05. Jared Liles placed second for the men's 10K with a time of 41:34. Kennedy Douglas came in third place with a 42:44.
For the women's 10K, Heather Maddsion came in first place, crossing the finish line with a time of 50:31. Cindy Weets was right behind her with a 50:39 and Diane Dahl placed third with a 54:35.
Dalton Rice eased his way through the half marathon. Rice crossed the finish line 15 minutes before anybody else, recording a time of 1:13:43. In second place was Brent Blanchard with a 1:28:44 and Darren Lainhart finished in third with a time of 1:30:32.
Kristi Choate was the first female to make it back to the finish line with a half marathon time of 1:43:49. Behind her was Shanna Krogman who came in second with a run of 1:47:31. Abby Mussmann finished in third with a time of 2:00:45.
