DAVENPORT, Iowa – Davenport Speedway put the wraps on the month of April with a busy night of racing. One hundred and twelve cars were on hand to do battle with the action-packed quarter-mile oval.
Matt Ryan scored his first Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature win of the season. Joe Ross held the early race lead after starting on the pole. Ryan passed Ross on lap eight and led the rest of the distance. Twelveth place starter Justin Kay tracked down Ryan but was not able to make a pass for the win. Fred Remley started third and finished third. Jacob Waterman and Andy Nezworski rounded out the top five.
Ryan, Kay, and Chuck Hanna were late model feature winners.
The Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds put on an impressive show in their feature. At the front was Matt Werner, scoring his first Davenport win of the season. Werner started seventh in the twenty-lap main. Once Matt got his car to the top of the racetrack, he drove straight to the front, passing Eric Barnes on lap eight.
Werner led the last twelve laps, finishing a full straightway ahead of Barnes at the checkers. Barnes finished ahead of Ryan Duhme. Mike Garland, and Rod McDonald.
Jeremy Gustaf held off Tyler Soppe and Ben Chapman to win the IMCA SportMod feature. Gustaf grabbed the feature lead on lap three and used the bottom groove to hang on for the win. Soppe was riding the high side, but could only get the runner-up position. Chapman, Logan Veloz, and Jacob Arp finished third through fifth, in that order.
Nick Hixson visited victory lane in Koehler Electric Street Stock action. Hixson took the lead of the race on lap three but could not drive away from Jeff Struck, who had his car sailing around the high side. Struck took the lead briefly on lap ten. But Hixson came roaring back on the next lap and led the remaining laps. Struck would hold on to second, with Tony VonDresky third. Cary Brown and Nick Claussen finished fourth and fifth respectively.
The QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature quickly boiled down to a two-car battle between Josh Riley and Cyle Hawkins. Riley led the first two circuits, before Hawkins slid by on lap three. Cyle led the rest of the way to the checkers with Riley right behind. Tim Sibley held off Todd Sibley for third. Brandon Schneider rounded out the top five.
The racing action continues at Davenport Speedway, Friday, May 7th. All five weekly classes will be competing. Late Models will use a draw/re-draw format and their feature will pay $1,000-to-win.
