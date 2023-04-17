DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted seven different schools for their Saber Co-Ed Invitational on Monday evening.
The Saber boys highlighted the day, placing first with 140 points. They were just ahead of Iowa City who came in second with 133 points. Locally, Camanche brought just their boys team, placing in sixth out of six teams.
Starting things off for the Sabers was Keegan Peterson and Ben Zimmer who placed first and second in the 3200 meter run with times of 10:48.44 and 10:49.64 respectively.
They then took first in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:07.69.
Nic Reemstsma, Paul Kuehn, Caden Huff and Brady Freeman took first in the 1600 meter distance medley with a time of 4:03.78.
Later on, Caleb Olson took first in the 400 meter dash, running a time of 55.75. Tristan Rheingans followed him up by continuing to dominate the 110 meter hurdles, placing first with a time of 15.47 seconds.
Keegan Peterson picked up a win in the 1600 meter run with a finish of 5:00.23. His teammate Colby Cornelius continued to succeed in the high jump, taking first by clearing five feet, ten inches.
Capping things off for the Sabers was Joe Vickers who won the shot put throw with a distance of 48 feet, 11 inches.
For the Central DeWitt girls, they had a solid day, finishing in third place with 95 points out of five teams.
The Sabers got free points in the 3000 meter run as they had the only two competitors with Addie Appleby and Rachel Spicer. Appleby took first with a time of 12:38.90.
That was their lone first place finish of the day with a handful of second and third place finishes as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.