DEWITT — The Central DeWitt wrestling team was in top form at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational Saturday, as several Sabers placed first and many more placed in the top six in their respective brackets.
It was the first action for the Sabers in a week, as the team had a bit of a layoff leading up to the tournament.
“This is the part of the season where the grind can start to get to you and I’m really proud of the way they’re coming in and practicing,” Sabers coach Matt Ohnemus said. “We talk a lot about making the most of opportunities to get better and right now we have no competitions — it’d be an easy time to slow down, take it easy, relax — not make the most of opportunities.
“That tells me they want to keep building toward something and that speaks a lot to the group we have year. I even said to them, ‘I have a blast coming in.’ I have been excited to come to practice every single day. Even now, more so with how much they’re wanting to put in to want to accomplish some goals and do something special come postseason.”
Sabers senior Keaton Zeimet (28-2), who is ranked No. 3 in the 120-pound bracket as the team’s lone-ranked wrestler, placed first in the 120 bracket after defeating Davenport West’s Travis Hodges in the championship round (fall 1:02).
He said it’s taken some work to get where he’s at right now.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work,” Zeimet said. “Great guys in the wrestling room I’ve trained with. You’ve got to go out there and compete each match and that’s how I’ve gotten there.”
He said he’s much more aggressive this year.
“Compared to my freshman season, you’re just going out there trying to make a name for yourself, but this year I’m looking to score each point, I’m more aggressive on my feet on the mat and I’m just trying to look for the next best position while wrestling,” Zeimet said.
Even with the matches that have gotten away from him this season, he said he has some unfinished business.
“I didn’t end up winning them, but they were close matches and I’m going to rebuild from there,” Zeimet said. “I’ll see them at the state meet and beat them there.”
Zeimet took third at state the last two years and fifth his freshman year.
Junior Carter Donovan (19-9) placed first at 145 with a win over Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Shaul (decision 5-2).
Donovan credited a mindset change for his success on the mat this season.
“Now I’m just letting it fly, going into my offense and things I do well,” Donovan said. “It’s been working well for me.”
He could surprise some people at state if all goes according to plan.
“Main goal is to make it to state,” “I’ve beaten a couple ranked guys, which is a good stepping stone to get there.”
Sabers senior Robert Howard (13-2) placed first at 132 after defeating West Liberty’s Joshua Zeman (decision 12-6).
Junior Cael Grell (21-7)l placed second in the 138 bracket after falling to Mediapolis’s Quinten Aney in the championship round (decision 10-4).
Grell is working toward the state meet and is happy with his progress.
“I feel like I’m just getting into my moves a lot, just beating people and trying to score as many points as I can,” Grell said.
Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt (24-5) placed second in the 113 bracket after falling to Mediapolis’s Grady Gunn (fall 3:59). Keaton Simmons (24-7) placed second in the 126 bracket after falling to Belle Plaine’s Ethan Argo (major decision 14-0). Also for the Sabers, Sam Gravert placed first at 285. Peyton Morgan placed second at 170. Mitchell Howard placed third at 195. Koal Bossom placed third at 152. Devin Luskey placed fourth at 220. Ben Schutterle placed fifth at 106. Landon Peterson placed fifth at 160.
