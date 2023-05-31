WAUKEE - in just their third season of playing tennis, the Central DeWitt Sabers took third place in the IGHSAU Class 1A Team Tennis tournament on Tuesday at Waukee Northwest High School.
The day started with the Sabers taking on Clarinda in a tight battle with a trip to the championship on the line. The Sabers took back to back losses to start with both Lexy Cooper and Brooke Bloom losing in two sets.
However, the Sabers bounced back as Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce each won their matches in two sets to even things back up at two a piece.
Saydie Roling battled to get the Sabers another win, pulling out a 6-3, 0-6 and 10-8 win. However things evened out at three when Clarinda's Emma Stogdill picked up the final singles win of the day over Kate Kuehl.
In doubles play Bloom and Cooper fell 3-6, 6-4 and 10-7 but Owens and Piece picked up a much need three set win 3-6, 6-4 and 10-7 to keep their finals hopes alive.
Roling and Kuehl battled, going three sets but ultimately they were defeated by the narrowest of margins, 5-7, 6-3 and 12-10. Clarinda moved on to fall to Columbus Catholic in the championship round while the Sabers took on Pella in the third place match.
Pella started off strong, picking up singles wins over Cooper and Bloom before Owens, Pierce and Roling once again battled back to give the Sabers a 3-2 advantage.
But just like in the first match, Pella won the final singles match to even things out at three.
This time in doubles play, Cooper and Bloom were able to pick up a hard fought victory, 7-5, 3-6 and then 10-2 to shift the advantage to Central DeWitt.
Owens and Pierce also picked up a doubles victory to seal the deal with a two set sweep 6-1 and 6-4. The Sabers earned their third place finish with a hard fought 5-4 win over Pella.
