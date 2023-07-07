DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers defeated the Center Point-Urbana Stormin Pointers 7-3 on Friday night to advance to the second round of the Class 3A Playoffs.
The Sabers jumped in front early in this one, plating two runs on singles from Jacob Maher and Tyson Dunne. Kyle Bixby was on the mound, pitching strong through three innings.
In the bottom of the third, Bixby began a two out rally. Two singles later, Kade Burzlaff drove in a run to make it a 3-0 game.
Drew McAvan then added to it and the Sabers were in business, 4-0.
However, the Stormin Pointers would plate a run in the fourth before adding two more runs in the fifth to cut into their deficit, 4-3.
The Sabers responded, plating three more runs of insurance as this one went on and they defeated Center Point-Urbana 7-3 to keep their season alive.
Central DeWitt is now 25-14 on the year and will take on Davenport Assumption on Monday Night in their regional semifinal match.
