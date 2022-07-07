DEWITT – It was all Sabers as they defeated the River Queens 9-1 on Thursday night.
“We talked about it all week. We have to get through Clinton first because you never know what can happen. We came out here ready to play no matter who we were playing.” Head coach Kristen Green said.
Greens squad was locked in as her pitcher Paige Owens struck out the side in the top of the first to send the River Queens back to the dug out.
The Sabers led things off with an error that put Isabelle Pierce on second base. A passed ball and a sacrifice fly brought her home to give the Sabers an early 1-0 lead.
Ashtyn Dohrn led off the top of the second with the River Queens first hit of the day. A fly out to center would catch a runner off the base to double her up and end the inning.
Hannah Palzkill hit a double down the left field line to lead off the bottom half of the second for the Sabers. A fielders choice scored the runner and extended the lead to two. A one out hit by pitch and a bunt single put two on. A walk loaded the bases before Pierce singled to make it a 3-0 game.
After a brief delay where the right field light started to smoke, they continued to play ball in the top of the third. A strikeout ended the inning as the River Queens stranded a runner.
A lead off error gave the Sabers another base runner. A couple of singles later and the bases were loaded but the River Queens played tight defense as they did not allow a run to cross the plate.
The River Queens got a baserunner after Dohrn once again singled but they were unable to make much of it and it stayed a 3-0 game.
Pierce doubled to leadoff the bottom of the fourth. Ava Morris singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Drew Anderson singled in a run to make it a four run game before Palzkill doubled in two more runs to extend the lead to 6-0.
“We had to make an adjustment, they were sitting back on the fence on us. We had to hit in the park instead of to the fence.” Green said.
Alex Tucker got things started with a one out single. An error put runners on the corners before a run would come across to score on the catchers throw to second base trying to catch a runner stealing. The River Queens stranded two more runners as the Sabers held on to a 6-1 lead.
An error put a runner on before Morris doubled to bring the run in an extend the lead to 7-1. The Sabers got the River Queens to go 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth to put the game three outs away from a round one victory.
“Our whole practice yesterday was all defense. We knew defense was going to win us games.” Green said.
Ashil Bossom and Fayeth Henningsen each singled with one out to put two runners on for the Sabers in the bottom of the sixth. Ella Krukow singled on a bunt that loaded the bases up for Megan Clark. Clark singled to score two runs before a double play ended the inning.
The Sabers sat down the River Queens in order in the top of the seventh to win 9-1 and advance their way to the regional semifinals.
For the River Queens, they finish their season 0-32 while the Sabers advance to play North Scott on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“We’re ready to go. We’re excited but we know North Scott is no one to lay flat for.” Green said.
