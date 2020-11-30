Two seasons ago, the Central DeWitt boys bowling team went out to state with big performances. Last season, it was the girls’ team that came home with the state runner-up trophy.
This year, head bowling coach Bill Perdieu is hoping it’s both.
“We’re trying to really create a culture of that team concept,” Perdieu said. “They go to school and they’re with each other there but they’re really developing that camaraderie. They’re doing a great job of working hard, watching each other, helping each other.
“There are highs and lows in every sport you work in, and they’re really taking on those lows together and changing them to make a high.”
Central DeWitt is still in school, one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference programs that hasn’t had to suspend practices due to COVID-19. That’s helping with the team chemistry as the teams continue to work on their throws together.
“We’ve been able to practice our normal schedule,” Perdieu said. “We’ve been in school, and of course we're taking the precautions and socially distancing. We practice together, generally speaking, to develop that big team concept.”
The girls came away as runner ups last year, and Kim Hendricks took a sixth place individual medal home. Hendricks is back for her senior year, shooting a 390 at the Class 1A meet last season. They have four total members back from last season’s squad, including senior Alyssa Lampe, who finished ninth in the state.
“Coach (Seth) Ketelsen has been really working hard with these girls and we're going to have some outstanding games from these girls,” Perdieu said. “Kim Hendricks … I think she’ll come back with a solid season and be a leader on the team. Jena Edwards is a sophomore and I expect a bit of a breakout season from her, and also from Eve Schmitt.”
“The girls that were on the team last year are looking forward to making that run again.”
The boys return plenty as well, losing just one member to graduation from last year’s team. As Perdieu and Ketelsen continue to preach “team,” they like what they see from the boys.
“The senior that I see that will probably have a breakout season is Lane Walker,” Perdieu said. “He started bowling again last season after being out for a few years and he’s been putting his game together real good.
“Some of the guys we see from last season is Will Vanderbilt and Kaden Dammeier. Eli Haack, he’s our sophomore and he really bowled well last year. I think we’ll see him really break loose and contribute big.”
With returning chemistry on the Sabers’ side, it gives them a leg up when they head into the notorious Baker rounds. Baker rounds depend on team momentum and involve a lot of mental acuity.
“Whenever you’re in competition, it develops your mental toughness,” Perdieu said. “That’s what Baker is all about. Watching what’s going on in the lanes, taking that aspect, and then making adjustments as necessary in your game.
“Coaches can help, but they’re not always right there. They have to pick up some of those things themselves. Both teams are really working well on that.”
