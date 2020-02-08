DAVENPORT - A number of local wrestlers, including four from Camanche, are heading on to districts next weekend for their chance to qualify for the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
Camanche had four sectional champions while Central deWitt had two.
In one of the most thrilling championship rounds of the day, Ben Vogel trailed Assumption's Ethan Forker nearly the entire round. A timeout was called for blood, with the clock stopped at just 3.1 seconds.
When the round started, Vogel somehow got around Forker for the 2-point reversal, coming out with the 120-pound title in the process.
Eric Kinkaid and Cade Everson handily pinned their ways to titles in their own weight brackets. Everson pinned Assumption's Eli McCracken Tipton's Skylar Schmidt, keeping his season at just three losses. Kinkaid, who is ranked No. 1 at 132-pounds, took down Drake Collins of West Liberty in the first period and Assumption's Noah Gonzalez in just 1:09.
Camanche junior Logan Waltz had a little more of a challenge at 182. Waltz wrestled the full six minutes in each of his two rounds, winning by a 5-2 decision each time.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet started the path to his third consecutive state trip out on the right foot, picking up two wins by fall on Saturday at 113-pounds.
Cole Miller took the 285 crown, besting Tipton's Jessie Leiser with a 6-2 decision.
A number of district hopefuls fell short early in the day, many of the Camanche wrestlers dealing with illness that's spreading throughout the high school.
