Looking at the Central DeWitt boys on paper heading into this basketball season, there may have been no real expectations of a real state run.
But not for the Sabers.
From the get-go, the more experienced members of the Central DeWitt boys basketball team knew they had what it took. Now, they’re prepping to play in the Class 3A state semifinal on Thursday.
“Last year, we had a run and that gave us a lot of confidence,” senior Gibson McEwen said. The Sabers got a big postseason win over Center Point-Urbana in the 3A postseason ending 2021. “We always thought we could do this ... we’ve always known we could do this. We’ve always had the confidence, just needed the right people around us and now we have that.”
After losing a large senior class, the Sabers had some gaps in the lineup to fill. But, they did return three of their top scorers.
Seniors Gibson McEwen, Shawn Gilbert and junior Matthew Watters all came back. The three have doubled and tripled their point production per game this season, and the lineup has molded in the most cohesive fashion from Game 1.
“It’s senior year,” Shawn Gilbert said earlier this season. Gilbert averaged 23 points a game this season, breaching 40 points twice. I’ve got to be more of a leader, put my team on my back and do what we need to win games.”
The Sabers won 11 of their first 13 games this season. And all of this was under first-year head coach, Marty Marshall.
There was not much of an adjustment with a new head coach. Instead, the team clicked like they had been working together for four years.
“I think Coach Marshall has done a great job developing relationships with everybody,” McEwen said. “He’s a fun guy. All of our coaches are good guys off the courts, talking to us, knowing they care about us and that’s a huge part of it, knowing they’re going to fight for you.”
Marshall points to the athletes themselves. He says that not only did they buy into what he brought to the table, but they’re a group of guys who just work towards the same end goal regardless of stats.
“I think it’s our kids. Our kids love each other and want to do what’s best for everybody,” Marshall said. “I walk into a system and changed some, but they bought into all the changes I made with just playing fundamental basketball. It’s working for us right now.”
Gilbert’s impressive stature and offseason improvement has made him impossible to stop. He set a school record for points in a single game with 45 against Cedar Rapids Xavier and earned Mississippi Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.
But even beyond him, there’s a group of talented guards to back him up. Gibson McEwen and Matthew Watters have both been leading scorers at times, scoring over 20. McEwen put up 24 points in the state quarterfinal against Decorah.
Plus, freshman Ryan Watters had impressed, pulling down 15 rebounds in that same outing.
Sophomore Gus Pickup has been an exciting addition to the lineup. Playing point for the Sabers, his speed has helped them break press after press and run with some of the fastest teams in the state.
“I don’t think we’re the fastest team at all, but we have a lot of good passers,” McEwen said about his guards. “We know where each other are going. We’re always thinking ahead, always looking to pass and we tell each other where we are on the break.”
The Sabers led the MAC in assists as a team this year.
They’ve also thrived in adversity. The Sabers have a bench full of players who have started and are perfectly capable of performing outside of the starting five. When things go wrong, they don’t panic.
During the substate game versus Solon, both Gus Pickup and Shawn Gilbert were on the bench at times thanks to fouls. Even in that situation, the Sabers maintained and extended their lead.
“All year, we’ve been really good when things aren’t going our way,” McEwen said. “We stick with it. We’re a great team and don’t give up easily at all.”
Whether it was the senior motivation from their two leading scorers, the addition of talented underclassmen or Marty Marshall’s new eyes on the team – whatever it was clearly worked. They’re still guaranteed two more basketball games and have ensured they’ll finish in the top four teams in Class 3A.
But again, it was no surprise to those dressed in purple and gold.
“I felt like we could always do it,” Gilbert said. “We all just love each other and we’re here to win. We’re not focused on ourselves, but we play together as a team and get it done as a group.”
