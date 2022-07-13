MANCHESTER - The Sabers under dog run in the Iowa Class 3a SubState has come to an end after being shut out by the West Delaware Hawks in the state qualifier, 3-0.
After a strong run that saw the Sabers win their round one game against Center Point-Urbana and then go on to upset the number one seeded Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles, their season has come to an end.
The Hawks scored first in the third inning, plating two runs to take an early lead. That lead would be more than enough as they shut down the Sabers offensively.
The Hawks added another run in the fifth and continued to pitch stellar baseball, picking up the win 3-0.
The Sabers end their season 16-24 and were an underdog all the way during their run in the class 3a playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.