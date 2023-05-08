DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted the Clinton River Queens for their Senior Night match on Monday night.
The Sabers recognized seniors Emma Gluesing, Mia Braddock, EmmaGrace Hartman, Emma Deke, Makayla Navin, Myra McDonough and Marisa Lopez.
It was a defensive battle all first half as neither goalkeeper wanted to budge.
Braddock was rock solid for the Sabers behind the net, keeping the River Queens off the board and both teams were tied at zero heading into halftime.
Clinton’s Livia Watters was having a strong night in front of the goal before the Sabers began to get more and more looks.
With 25 minutes to go in the game, Hartman scored a goal to go up 1-0.
Landre Ruggeberg then added another goal with 19 minutes left in the game to make it a 2-0 game. The Sabers held out to win the game 2-0.
The River Queens will host Muscatine on Tuesday night.
