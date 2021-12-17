DAVENPORT – There were two very different storylines Friday night for the Central Dewitt varsity basketball teams, splitting Mississippi Athletic Conference games on the road at Davenport Assumption.
Boys pull away in second half for win
The Central DeWitt boys used a third quarter spark to pull away from the Knights and take the conference win 67-57.
After a back and forth first half that ended in a tie at halftime, the Sabers found their spark. It came from the hands of the guards, who started hitting outside shots and finding openings in the lane.
Gibson McEwan had the ball at the top of the key and his defense sagged off of him, daring him to shoot. McEwan geared up and drained the three, kickstarting an offensive flurry from him that helped the Sabers pull away.
The guards started flying, causing a chaotic few minute of basketball and shooting the Sabers up ahead. McEwan hit another three, and guards like Paul Kuehn and Matthew Watters started finding openings in the paint to jump into, often sending them to the line.
McEwan sent a high flying three out of his hands at the buzzer, draining it for his 15th point of the third quarter and giving the Sabers a 37-36 lead heading into the final period. That would be a lead that they managed to hand onto until the final buzzer.
Senior Shawn Gilbert helped keep the Sabers in the mix in the first half. He scored 14 of the Sabers first 21 points of the game and ended as the leading scorer.
The Sabers improve to 3-1 on the season and have a quick turnaround. They play a Saturday afternoon game at Maquoketa in non-conference action.
No. 3 girls struggle, fall to Knights
The No. 3 ranked Central DeWitt girls struggled to put the ball in the hoop Friday night, falling to the Class 3A No. 13 ranked Assumption Knights 53-39. ‘
“We talked about confidence and that’s in all of us,” senior Allie Meadows said. “They were trapped in screens at times, and we would stop attacking or the shooters wouldn’t call for it because no one really wanted it.”
“We looked at what we did, because that one was on us,” senior Taylor Veach said. “They didn’t do anything we couldn’t handle, that was us as a team, we broke down. We talked about what we broke down on and how we can fix that before we play tomorrow.”
Assumption came out dominant on the Sabers, jumping to an 18-9 lead after the first eight minutes of play. The first quarter was characterized by turnover after turnover for Dewitt, and they had trouble finding an offensive rhythm.
“Our turnovers haven’t been terrible, but it comes with inexperience, too,” Meadows said. ”That’s not on them, they haven’t played the minutes, and coming into a varsity game in huge.”
Down 20-12 in the second quarter, Allie Meadows hit back-tp-back long threes to cut the lead and get the Sabers back in The game. A few plays later, Taylor Veach got the ball in the middle and made a move that sent her to the free throw line And gave the Sabers a 24-23 lead.
The two headed to the locker rooms at halftime knotted 27-27.
Coming out in the third quarter they started turning the ball over once again. The Sabers had turnovers in the first three possessions of the half and the Knights started extending their lead.
Assumption had the six point lead by the fourth quarter start. With four minutes left, the Sabers were still trailing by eight and started trying to stop the clock.
They never found the answer.
Finishing was a problem all night for Central Dewitt.
“We never got into an offensive flow,” Veach said. “It was just an off night. You’ll have those. We need to do better as a team, because everybody is going to have those nights but we need to be able to change that and adjust.”
Central Dewitt plays a matinee game Saturday, traveling to Maquoketa.
“We need to fix what went wrong,” Veach said. The matchup with Maquoketa is a non-conference game for Dewitt. “Tomorrow is a good game to work on it. We need to follow the offense we need to run, we need to work on the little things so we don’t keep making the same mistakes down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.