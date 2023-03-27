BETTENDORF – The Central DeWitt Sabers opened up their soccer seasons with both the boys and girls defeating the Bellevue Comets on Monday night.
In the season opener, both squads were able to get the job done as they start the season in the win column.
First up were the Saber girls who struggled in the first half as they trailed 1-0 at halftime. However, the Sabers responded out of the break with a goal within the first two minutes of the half to tie the game.
Zoey Fuglsang then gave Central DeWitt the lead with 33 minutes to go in the game.
Grace Patterson followed Fuglsang with another Saber goal almost 20 minutes later to extend their lead to two.
Late in the game, Mackensie LeBarge added a goal of her own with under five to go to shut the door and secure the 4-1 victory. The Sabers controlled the ball for almost the entire second half.
The boys followed things up with a solid performance of their own. They used their speed to set the pace early on and the aggression was getting them good looks but they were unable to capitalize through the first 20 minutes.
Minutes later, Rylan Edwards gave the Sabers their first lead of the game with 16:49 in the half to make it a 1-0 game. Central DeWitt scored one more goal before halftime to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
The Sabers added one more goal in the second half to blank the Comets 3-0 as they begin the year 1-0. The girls play again on Tuesday night when they play Iowa City Liberty while the boys do not play again until next Thursday when they host Davenport North.
