DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers picked up their ninth and tenth wins of the season on Tuesday night as they hosted the Mount Vernon Mustangs.
In game one, the Mustangs got on the board early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. However, the Sabers wasted no time getting those runs back and forming a lead of their own.
They scored seven runs in the bottom of the first to flip the script and take a 7-3 lead. Central DeWitt then added two runs in the second and five runs in the third to extend their lead to 14-3.
In the fourth inning the Sabers called game with four more runs to pick up the mercy rule win 14-3.
In game one they were led by juniors Grant Gregoire and James Adams. Gregoire had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Sabers offensively. Adams supplied the effort on the mound, going all four innings and striking out three batters.
In game two the Sabers got on the board early in the first taking a 1-0 lead. Both sides traded two runs in the second inning to give the Sabers a 3-2 lead.
Central DeWitt broke things open in the bottom of the fourth, scoring eight runs to extend their lead to 11-2.
The Mustangs got a run back in the top of the fifth but the Sabers immediately responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning to win by mercy rule once again, 13-3.
The Sabers tallied 12 hits, drawing nine total walks. Mitch Maher and Kyle Bixby each tallied two hits while Bixby notched three RBI and Maher had two to lead the team offensively.
Central DeWitt will host Clinton on Thursday afternoon for a MAC doubleheader.
