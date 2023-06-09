DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted the Clinton River Kings on Thursday evening in hopes of continuing their win streak.
They did just that, dominating both games against Clinton. In game one they were able to plate five runs in the bottom half of the second inning to take a commanding lead.
The Sabers were not done there as they added four more runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth to give their starting pitcher Jacob Maher plenty of wiggle room to work with.
Maher allowed one run to score in the top of the seventh but was able to complete the game, allowing one run on three hits. The Sabers picked up the 9-1 victory.
In game two, the River Kings got on the board first as Ian Thomas was able to make his way around the bases to give Clinton a 1-0 lead.
However, the Sabers responded right away, scoring on back to back hits by Michael Cabrera and Jacob Maher to tie the game. The Sabers loaded the bases but were unable to score.
Central DeWitt locked down defensively and was able to score eight unanswered runs to pick up their second 9-1 victory of the day.
The Sabers have now won eight straight games and are 12-2 on the year with their only losses coming to Assumption.
Central DeWitt will host North Scott next Tuesday while the River Kings will be at Davenport North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.