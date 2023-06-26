CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens hosted the Central DeWitt Sabers for Senior Night on Monday evening as the two teams met in a preview of their first round playoff game that will take place next Thursday.
The River Queens recognized seven seniors, Avery Dohrn, Ashtyn Dohrn, Kayla Krogman, Rylee Wisor, Tess Ferguson, Jordan Eggers and Paige Zaehringer.
However, it was all Sabers in this one as they started off game one by putting up a 10 spot in the first inning with Katlin Truelsen finishing the inning with a three run double. Samantha Hledik added to their lead in the second inning with a two run single before a sacrifice fly made it a 13-0 game.
The River Queens came back with a run of their own in the bottom of the second, scoring a run on a Saber error to make it 13-1. Fayeth Henningsen singled in two more Central DeWitt runs before the River Queens got an out in the third inning to make it 15-1. The Sabers then scored four more runs to make it 19-1 before the inning ended.
Clinton got back two runs in the third but it was not enough and this one ended in three innings via the mercy rule.
More of the same continued for the Sabers in game two as they plated seven runs in top of the first. Clinton senior Rylee Wisor gave the River Queens life in the top of the second with a lead off single before coming all the way around to score and make it a 7-1 game.
The Sabers added eight more runs in the second and their lead extended to 15-1 as they continued to hit the ball extremely well.
It was a silent third for both sides as the Sabers completed the doubleheader sweep with a 15-1 victory in three innings.
Clinton is now 2-25 on the year and will host Northeast on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.for their final home game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.