CAMANCHE - The Central DeWitt Sabers defeated the Camanche Storm in their season opener on Thursday afternoon.
It was all Sabers as they swept their way to a 9-0 victory.
Max Froeschle defeated Pierson White 6-2 and then 6-1 to pick up their first points. Grant Gregoire defeated Tyler Hoerschelmann 6-3 and 6-1 for another point. Nathan McGarry defeated Tristan Smith 6-3 and 6-2. Landon Schroeder picked up two wins over Cameron Dorsey of Camanche, 6-2 and 6-1. Benen Greubel beat Rylan Toppert 6-1 and 6-1. Finally, Dexter Westbay picked up the Sabers final win over Jacob Liles, 6-0 and 6-0.
The Sabers then swept the doubles matches to get the dominant win. Central DeWitt is back in action on Monday afternoon when they take on Davenport North.
Camanche will be home on Monday afternoon when they host Assumption at 4 p.m.
