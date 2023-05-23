CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm baseball and softball team hosted the Central DeWitt Sabers on Monday night to open the 2023 season.
Starting with softball, the Storm got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning after a pair of fielder's choices allowed two runs to score.
That lead lasted three innings before the Sabers hit a three-run home run to take the lead 3-2. The Storm did answer immediately in the bottom of the fourth, scoring another run to tie the game at three a piece.
The Sabers continued to get offensive production in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs to take the lead right back. Once again, the Storm answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to take cut their deficit in half.
The Sabers scored three more runs over the next two innings to take an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Camanche got a run back but they came up just short, falling to the Sabers 8-6 to open the season.
For baseball, the Sabers got on the board early, scoring two runs after loading the bases with one out. However, the Storm answered with Ethan Schultz hitting an RBI single to cut the lead in half. He then came around to score on an error to tie the game at two.
After the bases were loaded with no one out in the top of the second, the Sabers scored two runs on hit by pitches before a single scored two more runs to give DeWitt a 6-2 lead.
The Storm got a run back in the bottom of the second after the Sabers returned the favor by walking in a run. Camanche was then able to cut their deficit to one after Cayden Allen hit a two run homer to make it a 6-5 game.
However, the Sabers scored three runs in the top of the sixth to give themselves a 9-5 lead. The Storm were unable to come back and the Sabers picked up the opening night win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.