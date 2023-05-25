DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers are off to a 3-0 start after defeating the Northeast Rebels 10-2 on Wednesday night.
The Sabers are clicking to begin the season after picking up wins on Monday, Tuesday and now Wednesday night to begin the season.
This one started out with the Rebels taking an early lead after an error brough in senior Curtis Eberhart. A single by Cael Kluever brought in another run in the top of the second to extend their lead to 2-0.
However, that lead did not last as the Sabers became patient at the plate in the bottom of the second, allowing the Rebels to walk in a run. A fielders choice then tied the game at two but the Rebels were able to escape the inning with no more damage allowed.
In the bottom of the third, Tyson Dunne broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single for the Sabers. Mitch Maher added to it with a single of his own to extend their lead to 4-2.
The bottom of the fourth is what broke this one open as the Sabers plated five more runs to extend their lead to 9-2. They would add one more run in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the win 10-2.
For Northeast, this was their season opener but they will play again next Tuesday at West Delaware at 7 p.m.
The Sabers will play at Keokuk on Friday night as they look to continue their strong start to the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.