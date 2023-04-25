DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted their Saber Girls Invitational with seven other teams competing.
Locally, Clinton and Northeast competed against the Sabers but the River Queens did not have enough players to count in the team competition.
The Sabers dominated the field, golfing a 370 while the next closest team was Calamus-Wheatland who golfed a 436. The Rebels finished in fifth with a team score of 459.
Individually, Central DeWitt's Anna Hurning took first place, golfing an 86 through 18 holes. Her teammates Maggie Froeschle and Riley Horst golfed a 92 and 93 respectively to place second and third. Christina Reyna and Margie Alger each golfed a 99 to round of the day for the Sabers.
Brenna Meyermann took 11th place for Northeast with a score of 106. Elly Cain golfed a 114 while Isabelle Brow golfed a 117. Abby Hargrave rounded out the Rebels with a 122.
For Clinton, Heidi Zajicek led the way with a 112. Brynn Vondorohe and Emersyn Keefer each golfed a 119 to finish the day for the River Queens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.