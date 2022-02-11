DEWITT – Despite a season best from Emma Riessen, the Clinton River Queens didn’t have enough to keep up with the No. 7 ranked Central DeWitt girls and fell 70-29 on Friday night in DeWitt.
The very first possession of the game senior Taylor Veach pulled down two straight offensive boards for the Sabers, putting the second one back in for the first points on the board. She scored the next way down the court.
The River Queens got the ball down the court to Allie House, who laid it up for points but the Sabers responded. Ali Meadows hit two consecutive three-pointers to five DeWitt a 10-2 lead.
Clinton’s Emma Riessen hit two from beyond the arc of her own and then Veronica Ramirez banked in a three-pointer, but the Sabers took the 24-11 lead after the first eight minutes.
By 5:16 in the second quarter, Riessen hit her fourth three of the night to cut the Saber lead back to 13, but it was the closest they would get the rest of the contest.
Riessen ended the night with five threes and a team-high 18 points. While she’s hit double-digits a few times for the Queens, her 18 on Friday was a season best for the sophomore.
Taylor Veach led the Sabers with 19 and Allie Meadows finished the night with 16.
The Sabers solidified second place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with their win. Pleasant Valley won the conference title.
Both teams are done with their regular seasons and turn their attention to their postseason brackets. The Sabers (16-4) will start their attempts at a repeat state appearance when they kick off Class 4A regional play next week.
The River Queens (1-21) open up their postseason on Wednesday, traveling to North Scott.
KINGS CAN’T COMPLETE COMEBACK, FALL 61-53
DEWITT – A comeback effort by the Clinton boys fell just short on Friday night, with the Central DeWitt boys coming out with the 61-53 victory at home.
The Sabers notched the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory shorthanded, missing pointguard Gus Pickup and Matthew Watters, both out with illness.
A back-and-forth first half kicked off the MAC game in DeWitt. The lead changed five times and there were three separate ties in the first 16 minutes of play.
The Sabers found their rhythm first. They went on a 12-0 run to extend the lead and held it the rest of the game.
Clinton started inching their way back into competition in the third, boosted by a huge offensive night from senior pair Isaiah Struve and Jai Jensen. Struve ended with a season-best 24 points and Jensen had another 23 on the night.
Clinton managed to cut the lead to six points with a player at the line, but a violation sent the ball back to Saber possession and they drew out the game from there.
“We’ve been playing a good two or three quarters,” Clinton’s Jensen said earlier this season. “We can’t seem to finish the game. They started right away, we didn’t come out strong and went on a scoring drought, they just kept putting the game away. We have to learn how to put the game together.”
Senior Shaun Gilbert led the scoring for the Sabers with 25, while Gibson McEwan finished with 16 on the night and Paul Kuehn put up another 11.
Clinton (2-17) has a quick turnaround. They head on the road to Davenport North Saturday afternoon to take on the Wildcat. Clinton plays three more MAC games before opening the postseason against Dubuque Hempstead.
The Sabers (14-5) finish up conference play next week. They’ll head to Davenport Central on Tuesday night before welcoming Pleasant Valley to their home court on Thursday for the end of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.