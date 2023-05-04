MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Muskies hosted the boys Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday night as the Central DeWitt Sabers took fourth place.
As a team the Sabers tallied up 103 total points to finish in fourth place while the River Kings finished in last with 30 total points.
Starting in the field events, DeWitt's Joe Vickers took second in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, one inch. Clinton's Ajai Russell took second in the discus with a throw of 158 feet, 10.5 inches.
DeWitt's Colby Cornelius continued to find success in the high jump as he cleared six feet, four inches.
The Sabers started off the track events strong with David Harper Jr., Alexander Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter winning the 800 meter sprint medley with a time of 1:33.07.
DeWitt then took second in the distance medley with Abe Krukow, Michael Palmer, Nathan Butler and Caleb Olson combining for a time of 3:46.73.
Harper Jr., Tristan Rheingans, Brown and Ginter combined for a time of 1:29.95 to place second in the 4x200 meter relay. They were a tenth of a second behind the first place finishers.
Rheingans later took first in the 400 meter hurdles, running a time of 54.17 seconds.
Fuller, Ginter, Olson and Rheingans finished off the night on a high note, taking second place in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:27.17.
The River Kings junior varsity team had a strong showing, placing third on the day with 84 total points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.