CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens hosted their local MAC foe, Central DeWitt, on Tuesday evening that saw the Sabers pull away in the second half for a 3-1 victory.
The first half consisted of good defense and neither team giving up good looks to the other opponent. Clinton goalkeeper Livia Watters made a couple of nice saves to keep it a 0-0 game heading into halftime.
Out of the break, Central DeWitt responded well, scoring three goals to Clinton's one to pick up the 3-1 victory.
For the Sabers, they are now an even 6-6 on the year while the River Queens drop to 2-6.
Clinton and Central DeWitt will meet again next Monday in DeWitt for a rematch of Tuesday's game. Central DeWitt still has two more matches this week, both on the road. They will play at Maquoketa on Thursday before heading to Davenport North on Friday.
