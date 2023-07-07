DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers held off the Clinton River Queens on Thursday evening as the two teams met in the first round of the IGHSAU Class 3A playoffs.
In their first two meetings this season, the Sabers defeated Clinton by a combined 30 total runs. However, this time around the River Queens came to play, giving everything they had to battle with the Sabers.
After a scoreless first, the Sabers got on the board first in the bottom of the second with Fayeth Henningsen singling in a run to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, a River Queen error scored another run and the Sabers led 2-0 after two.
Clinton responded in the top of the third with Kayla Krogman beginning the inning with an infield single. Ashtyn Dohrn later doubled in two runs off of the left field fence and the River Queens knotted this one at two.
The Sabers instantly answered back with Zoey Fuglsang tripling in a run before she scored on an error to extend their lead to 4-2.
However, both sides continued to go blow for blow with Tess Ferguson leadding off the fourth inning with a double. Avery Dohrn then hit a two run homer to left centerfield to tie the game back at four and shift the momentum back to their side.
Ferguson stayed hot in the fifth, singling in a run in the top of the fifth to give Clinton their first lead over DeWitt all season long, 5-4.
The Sabers stayed patient at the plate, loading the bases on two walks and a single for Samantha Hledik who tied the game at five. DeWitt plated three more runs on a single, error and sacrifice fly to take an 8-5 lead.
Paige Zaehringer brought Clinton within two, singling in a run in the top of the sixth to make it an 8-6 ballgame heading into the seventh.
In the seventh, the River Queens went 1-2-3 and the Sabers advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Seniors Avery and Ashtyn Dohrn led the River Queens with two RBI each. DeWitt's Zoey Fuglsang had three hits while Fayeth Henningsen drove in two RBI to lead the Sabers.
Clinton finishes their season 2-29 on the year. For Central DeWitt, they will play at Xavier on Saturday night for their second round playoff game.
