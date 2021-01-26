Referees from left, Sean Wright, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder have a discussion during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together.(AP Photo/John Raoux)