Camanche junior Grace Sanderson learned early on what pushing herself too far could mean for her and her health.
She learned before she even entered the varsity sports scene what can happen. She’s a multi-sport athlete, and when she was in middle school it all collided at once for Sanderson.
“My eighth grade track season, I came to a track meet and went to the hospital that night,” Sanderson, now a junior, recalled. “I was in Iowa City for a week with kidney failure.”
Sanderson had been running track and playing volleyball at the same time. She had an injury and she got an infection and everything added up to systemic issues.
“I was playing volleyball at the same time, I was sick, and I had a pulled quad,” Sanderson said. “It was too much Advil and dehydration, it was like a perfect storm in a sense.”
After recovering her doctors told her no more competition that season and that she had to be more conscientious of what was going on. That included her NSAID use and the amount of exertion she could allow, especially when already dealing with injury or illness.
It was quite an eye-opening experience for someone who hadn’t even turned 14 yet.
“I learned to trust God through the whole process and hope that I could get back and work hard,” Sanderson said. “It diminishes your spirit when you’re gifted at a young age and have to give up when doctors tell you you can’t run anymore.”
Before that, Sanderson had been a middle distance runner, along with her club volleyball and field event endeavors. All of a sudden, those competitions she had been taking for granted seemed even more important to get back to.
And now she is. In fact, Sanderson will be competing at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships in four different events this week: long jump, high jump, the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 Relay with the Storm.
Yes, sprints. Instead of making multiple loops around the track like she did in middle school, Sanderson is down to short distances.
“When I was younger I ran 400s and 800s. I only do 100s now because that’s all I can do,” Sanderson said. “This is my first year doing that, I’ve never done these races before so this is crazy for me, too.”
She’s clearly excelling. This is her first year competing in Iowa after transferring from Fulton High School in the fall. That, in fact, makes it really her first year competing in varsity track.
“My high school track season I haven’t really seen,” Sanderson said. “Freshman and sophomore years with kidney issues and COVID, this really is my first year.”
Sanderson and teammate Ella Blinkinsop are taking on the 100-meter dash together. The pair went 1-2 at the state-qualifiers at Monticello, both earning automatic berths.
Even though it will be her first state appearance because it was her first year competing in Iowa, it will be her second time competing at Drake Stadium this year. Sanderson qualified in both the 4x100 and the long jump for the exclusive Drake Relays in April.
“It was a really fun experience being my first year and coming from Illinois,” Sanderson said. “It was super crazy and not like anything I’ve ever experienced.
“I’m super excited to go back to the Blue Oval.”
The 4x100 also has lofty goals. The Camanche girls’ program has had a stellar year, with girls competing in six total events this weekend.
“I think every relay, we just go in and get our nerves down,” Sanderson said. “We want to work harder than everybody else ... we’re always pushing to be better than the teams surrounding us and looking at our rankings every day and seeing how we can push farther.
“We just want to put in more work than everybody, that’s our goal. Be better than everybody.”
She’s looking to place high in the long jump, and the Storm want to impress in their races. Either way, it’s an experience Sanderson no longer takes for granted.
“I learned that no matter what happens, in any condition, I just have to make the best of it,” Sanderson said. “What I thought could be not even close to my last race could actually be my last.”
