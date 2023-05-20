DES MOINES - The third and final day of the IHSAA and IGHSAU state track and field competition is finally here as several athletes look to end their season on a high note.
Northeast's Talib Bird is a champion for the first time in his high school career after taking home the gold in the Class 2A 100 meter dash. He ran a personal best 10.81 seconds on the brightest stage to bring Northeast their first gold medal of the year.
The senior has been working hard all year, dominating every meet he'd been to and the hard work did in fact pay off. He finishes off his individual events on top before running again in the 4x100.
Clinton junior Kanijah Angel continued her successful year, medaling in the Class 4A 100 meter dash. She ran a 12.44 second time to place third in her class.
That time is her personal best as she once again recorded a PR at a big time meet. She still has another year at Clinton and will look to build on that next year for the River Queens.
Central DeWitt's Ben Pace, Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter were the first medalists of the day, finishing in second place in the sprint medley with a time of 1:32.59.
Clinton's sprint medley team took 15th place as Kayla Krogman, Hannah Malli, Quinn Nielsen and Carryn Sattler combined for a time of 1:51.89. That was the final relay for the River Queens but they will be in a good spot as all four girls return next year.
Nielsen, Malli, Makayla Howard and Angel came in 7th place in the 4x100 meter relay after running a combined time of 49.40 seconds.
Camanche's Luke Darsidan, Josh Wiersema, Ethan Schultz and Tyson Seeser competed in the Class 2A sprint medley, placing seventh with a time of 1:35.30.
Their teammates Jayden Cravatta, Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman and Grace Sanderson finished 6th in the Class 2A 4x100 meter dash after running a combined time of 50.70 seconds.
Northeast's Paige Holst took 7th in the 100 meter dash, running a time of 12.76 seconds. She then finished her senior season placing 5th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.97 seconds.
Northeast's Sawyer Schmidt, Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning and Grant Gray placed 8th in the Class 2A 4x100 meter dash. The squad combined for a time of 43.58 seconds.
Weispfenning recorded a personal best in the 200 meter dash finals, placing 7th with a time of 22.71 seconds. The senior caps off his season with a strong performance at state, including a medal in the 4x200.
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle took 7th in the 100 meter hurdles, running a personal best time of 15.29 seconds. That mark broke her own school record in the event and set the bar even higher.
Her teammate Tristan Rheingans finished in 6th in the 110 meter hurdles, running a 14.82 to finish off his individual events.
DeWitt's Will Ginter placed 8th in the Class 3A 200 meter dash, running 22.60 seconds. Ginter has had a really great year for the Sabers.
Friday at Iowa State Track & Field: Rheingans pushes through, becomes 3A 400 hurdles champ
DES MOINES – Central DeWitt’s Tristan Rheingans proved that sometimes all it takes is the right mindset as he pushed through fatigue to become the Class 3A 400 meter hurdles state champion on Friday evening.
“You can be the best athlete in the state and if your mind isn’t ready to go out there and push itself beyond it’s limits then you’re not going to win. If they’re pushing themselves past their limits then I want to push mine past mine further,” Rheingans said.
Prior to his 400 meter hurdle first place finish, the junior also competed in the 4x200 and the 110 meter hurdles within the same hour.
“It’s been a pretty loaded day. I went highs straight into that 4x2 and then right back into this 400 hurdles. I knew I was tired, I knew I was fatigued but then I thought back to this race and I knew that this 400 hurdles is just a guts race,” Rheingans said.
This is Rheingans third consecutive state appearance in the 400 hurdles and he still is just a junior.
“I’m just feeling grateful. To my coaches, to god, to everybody who has helped me get to this spot and to my family especially for always supporting me,” Rheingans said.
Northeast’s boys 4x200 meter relay put it all together today, running a 1:30.27 to finish in third place in the Class 2A event and mark the Rebels best placement so far at the state meet.
“It feels good. I’m satisfied with that performance. We got on the podium and we’re really proud of ourselves as a team,” Bird said.
The Rebels relay consists of Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning.
This is a well balanced team that has two senior leaders in Bird and Weispfenning. Both of those guys are also qualified for the finals in their own individual events. Bird in the 100 meter dash and Weispfenning in the 200 meter dash.
“It’s awesome. I’ve been working really hard for this. I’m hoping all the hard work pays off in the end,” Bird added.
The Central DeWitt Sabers followed that up with a third place finish of their own in the Class 3A boys 4x200 meter relay. Alex Fuller, Tristan Rheingans, Alex Brown and Will Ginter combined for a time of 1:28.80.
Camanche’s Jayden Cravatta, Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman and Grace Sanderson are heading to the state finals in the 4x100 meter relay after running a combined time 50.69 seconds.
Highlighting the day for Clinton was their girls 4x100 meter relay team. Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel combined for a time of 49.39 seconds to place seventh in the preliminary race to make the state finals on Saturday afternoon.
Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller began the day on Friday finishing sixth place in the class 1A girls discus throw. The senior threw her discus 113 ft, one inch to earn her spot in the finals. Although she was unable to get a better throw, she finishes her senior season with two sixth place finishes at state.
The Clinton River Queens distance medley team was the first local track event of the day with Kayla Krogman, Makayla Howard, Carryn Sattler and Camryn Sattler running a time of 4:22.63 seconds to place 16th in the event.
Clinton’s boys and girls each ran the 4x200 meter relay with the River Queens taking 17th place as Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman and Kanijah Angel ran a time of 1:46.52.
The River Kings took 18th in the 4x200 with Terry Liggins, Ian Thomas, Addison Binnie and Bryant Lee combining for a time of 1:31.38. This same relay team also placed 17th in the 4x100 meter relay, running a time of 43.70 seconds.
Easton Valley’s Carson Fuegen competed in the Class 1A 400 meter hurdles, placing 16th with a personal best 58.21 seconds.
In the afternoon session, Camanche sophomore Tyson Seeser cleared six ft, one inch to finish in sixth in the Class 2A high jump. The sophomore just clipped the bar on his final attempt at six ft, three inches.
Northeast’s Talib Bird, Grant Gray, Jimmy Weispfenning and Carter Jargo took 15th in the Class 2A distance medley. The group ran a time of 3:41.98.
Alyssa Fowler competed in the high jump, clearing five ft, ten inches to finish in 23rd place.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle qualified for the finals in the 100 meter hurdles, sneaking into the eighth spot with a time of 15.59 seconds. She will compete in the finals on Saturday.
Tristan Rheingans followed her up with a qualifying performance in the 110 meter hurdles, running the fifth best time in Class 3A with a 14.78.
Camanche’s Jeorgia Neumann, Celina Hermann, Ella Blinkinsop and Grace Sanderson took 20th in the 4x200 meter relay, running a combined time of 1:50.49.
The Camanche boys also ran the 4x200 meter relay as Josh Wiersema, Tyson Seeser, Luke Darsidan and Garrett Schultz ran a 1:31.43. The same squad combined for a 4x100 meter relay time of 44.40 seconds to finish in 13th in the preliminary rounds.
Northeast’s 4x100 meter relay of Jasalyn Jensen, Paige Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler just missed the cut for finals, placing 12th in the preliminary rounds after running a time of 51.37 seconds.
The Rebels 4x100 boys team is advancing to the finals run on Saturday afternoon after running a time of 43.81 seconds to take the eighth and final spot.
Finally, the Central DeWitt Sabers 4x400 team qualified for Saturdays finals after running a 3:24.19. The squad of Will Ginter, Alex Fuller, Alex Brown and Tristan Rheingans ran the fifth best time in Class 3A and will look to improve even further on Saturday afternoon.
Thursday: Russell takes 5th in the discus, Maricle finishes third in High Jump
DES MOINES – Clinton’s Ajai Russell took fifth in the Class 4A discus throw, launching his discus 165 ft, 11 inches on his very first throw. His next five throws all were fouls as he tried to set the bar even higher but his initial throw was good enough for the fifth spot in his class.
“It was honestly instant relief. I knew right away that I was onto finals so it kind of took that pressure off of me. I was gunning for that [the school record] the rest of the way,” Russell said. “It feels good. Every meet honestly has been first or second place so I was hoping to surprise some people and get first but I came in fifth.”
Sarah Moeller highlighted Class 1A shot put, placing sixth with a throw of 37 ft, six inches. That was her first throw of the day that propelled her right near the top.
“It was good. I was a little nervous but I knew I wanted to start off strong and that throw was really good,” Moeller said. “I improved from last year where I finished seventh but I was able to come in and give my best.”
The senior from Prince of Peace was able to get a medal out of the shot put event and will look to add another one Friday in the discus.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been having good practices. I need to get some speed but I’m really excited to compete,” Moeller said.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle attempted to defend her title in the Class 3A high jump on Thursday evening but she came up just short, finishing in third place after clearing five ft, four inches. The senior will get an opportunity to medal again on Friday afternoon when she runs in the 100 meter hurdles.
Easton Valley’s Charlie Simpson competed in the Class 1A long jump on Thursday morning, placing 21st with a jump of 19 ft, 1.25 inches. That is the lone event for the senior as he finishes out his high school career.
Clinton’s Camryn Sattler battled in the 3000 meter run, running a time of 10:45.37 to finish in 15th in the event. The junior will compete in the distance medley on Friday morning.
In the Class 4A 200 meter dash, Clinton’s Kanijah Angel and Quinn Nielsen finished in 17th and 24th respectively to miss the finals cut. Angel ran a time of 26.16 seconds while Nielsen ran a time of 27.07 seconds.
Angel was not done yet as she qualified for the finals in the 100 meter dash. She took third in the preliminaries with a time of 12.44 seconds. She will compete Saturday afternoon in Class 4A finals. Her teammate Hannah Malli ran a time of 13.21 to place 23rd in the event as well.
Finally for Clinton, freshman Elle Lonergan cleared four ft, ten inches to tie for 19th place on the day.
The Northeast Rebels got the Class 2A and Class 3A session started by running the shuttle hurdle relay. Corbin Knutsen, Asa Cox, Cole Johnson and Alex Everson just missed the cut for the finals, placing ninth in the preliminary round with a time of 1:03.17.
Northeast’s Talib Bird and Camanche’s Ethan Schultz each dominated the 100 meter dash preliminary round with Bird placing first with a time of 11.05 and Schultz took third with a time of 11.23 seconds. The two will face off in the finals on Saturday afternoon.
Northeast’s Paige Holst was able to qualify for the finals in the 200 meter dash after running a qualifying time of 25.86 seconds. Holst was not done yet as she qualified for the finals in the 100 meter dash as well after running a qualifying time of 12.75 seconds. She also placed 12th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.72.
Her teammate Jimmy Weispfenning will also be going to the finals in the 200 meter dash but on the boys side of things after he ran a 22.61 for the seventh best time in his class.
Camanche’s Grace Sanderson was also in the 200 meter dash, placing 21st with a time of 27.22 seconds. Camanche’s Ella Blinkinsop and Jayden Cravatta each competed in the 100 meter dash, running a 13.19 and 13.24 respectively.
Central DeWitt’s Corby Cornelius finished in sixth place in the class 3A high jump after clearing six feet, four inches. Will Ginter qualified for the 200 meter dash finals after running a qualifying time of 22.40 to finish in seventh in Class 3A.
Finally, DeWitt’s Alex Fuller placed sixth in the Class 3A 400 meter dash to cap off Thursday at the IHSAA and IGHSAU State Track & Field Meet.
