CLINTON – In January of this year, the IGHSAU announced that girls wrestling was finally going to be its own sport in the state of Iowa.
Girls finally have the ability to have their own separate teams from boys and will get their own state tournament.
“Gone are the days of girls having to wrestle with boys but now they have their own state tournaments and their own meets which is good for them.” Head coach Dylan Schneeberger said.
Clinton High School has 17 girls that are on the team and are going to be competing. They range in a variety of weight classes. The roster is listed below.
Bella Perez, Akemah McClendon, Brynn Vonderohe, Maren Schwarz, Callia Logan, Juliana Clark, Camryn Sattler, Ava Kaup, Kendie Huizenga, Faith Davis, Angel Othon, Arie Russell, Araceli Rodriguez, Emmalee Goldensoph, Cambrie McLoyd, Mckenna Schroeder and Charkeyrrah Simmons.
“I told them that this is new ground for a lot of people so you never know what could come of it so that’s been our recruiting pitch,” Schneeberger said. “Everybody is gonna learn together which is nice.”
Some of these girls have been wrestling since they were in middle school and have a good amount of experience while others do not have much experience.
“Three of them have experience but the rest are really athletic girls that are wanting to give it a shot.” Schneeberger said.
One thing was missing and that was a head coach. On Monday night it was made official by the school board that Dylan Schneeberger is the first Clinton girls wrestling coach.
“It’s still kind of surreal that I’m actually taking over but it’s going to be cool. It’s a great opportunity for these girls.” Schneeberger said.
Schneeberger is a 2006 Clinton High graduate that has been a coach at Clinton for the past nine years and has taught in the district for the past five.
“When you grow up here it’s just different. I grew up here loving the River Kings and despising Bettendorf. I try to tell the kids that once you are involved it’s hard to leave. When I came back and started to teach this was the end result. I always wanted to end up here and coach here and now that I am, it is pretty surreal.” Schneeberger said.
Wrestling runs in Schneebergers family as many know his grandpa Bob Lueders made an enormous impact at Clinton High. Bob coached 15 individuals to state championships as well as a team championship in 1987.
His uncle, JD Lueders also has had a great impact in coaching and as a student, never having a losing season in his 16 years of coaching and winning state as a senior.
“Every trophy in this case has my family tied to it which is really cool... It’s kind of crazy how far it really goes back.” Schneeberger said.
His uncle JD has played a big role in his life and was able to really help him understand how to coach.
“When I was with JD I was just a sponge. Everything he did I was writing down and it was amazing how calculated he was. Everything had a purpose and now I’m just trying to do the same stuff he did,” Schneeberger said. “You can’t ever get enough of that wisdom.”
Family is important and Schneeberger feels blessed to have this opportunity.
“I never thought I’d be in this situation but to be able to put my name next to uncle JD and grandpa. Just being able to be a head coach next to those guys means everything,” Schneeberger said. “If I can be half the coach my uncle was I would be happy.”
Coaching girls is not new territory for Schneeberger as he is the head coach for the softball team.
“Softball really taught me that you have to have a different style in coaching girls. You have to be creative because yelling really isn’t the way to go.” Schneeberger said.
Schneeberger believes that wrestling is good for all athletes and that it will help you improve in other sports.
“We tried to find those girls that are athletic that don’t know what sport they fit into. I told them that this sport is good at accepting everybody. It will help you with every other sport.” Schneeberger said.
This is a younger team with not much of a senior led presence but this will give them a chance to grow.
“We’re heavy in the sophomore to junior range with a few freshman and not very many seniors.” Schneeberger said.
For the ones that do have experience, Schneeberger has been looking to them to help lead by example.
“Just being a leader by what we do in practice is going to be huge. There’s no pressure, just be a leader by example.” Schneeberger said.
In the end this is a new experience for everybody. The players, the coaches and the state as a whole. For Schneeberger he emphasized the growth that they hope to achieve. It is not all about winning.
“I just want to make impacts with these kids and teach them life lessons.” Schneeberger said.
The River Queens will compete in their first meet Tuesday night at North Scott at 5 p.m.
